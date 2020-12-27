Small businesses survived pandemic with the help of technology: CRISIL

Adoption of digital means for sales helped a majority of small businesses survive the pandemic, a survey conducted by rating agency Crisil said on Thursday. The agency polled 566 companies with a turnover of less than Rs 25 crore, 60 per cent of them engaged in manufacturing, last month to arrive at the findings, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The country was under a complete lockdown for close to two months and is yet to be fully opened with some restrictions still in place. Courtesy the restrictions on movement, a lot of shopping shifted to online means.

“Around 60 per cent of the respondents that transitioned to selling via digital platforms said it helped them survive, while the remaining said it provided growth,” the agency said.

About 29 per cent of the MSEs (micro and small enterprises) surveyed were using digital sales channels, such as online aggregators/market places, social media, and mobile marketing, before the pandemic struck.

This shot up to 53 per cent among small enterprises and 47 per cent among micro enterprises as of November, it said.

Despite their limitations, micro enterprises are not very far from small enterprises in digital adoption, Crisil Director Bhushan Parekh said, adding that many of them are saying that they will be taking the route soon, as per PTI

Among manufacturing sector, gems and jewellery and textiles showed the most improvement it said.