Nivea launches online store in India, featuring an exclusive loyalty program

As we all adapt to the new normal where safety and hygiene have

become a priority, there has also been a considerable shift in the consumer behaviour as many people have moved online with the hope of having safe and secure delivery while ordering their products. In understanding the evolving needs of consumers, NIVEA, one of India’s leading skincare brands is delivering trusted care at the doorstep for all its consumers through a new online shopping website – www.niveashop.in.

The website houses a wide skincare and personal care range of trusted NIVEA products and has an All India service coverage. NIVEA through its online channel partner is already serving the orders placed on this website to the consumers’ doorsteps in close to 17,000 pin codes across the country.

A one-stop shop for all consumer skincare needs, the new website features NIVEA products across categories including moisturizers, deodorants, face washes, lip balms, shaving and shower. It gives consumers the opportunity to explore and shop the latest launches or their usual NIVEA favourites from the comfort of their homes. With the onset of the winter season and festive celebrations at its peak, this website also offers an array of pre bundled combos like “Family Care” and seasonal based selections such as the “Festive Care” and “Winter Care”.

Speaking on the launch, Sachin Killawala, Marketing Director, NIVEA India said, “In line with our ambition to be ‘Emerging India’s Most Loved and Trusted Skincare Brand’, we have taken giant leaps in the last few years towards becoming a digital forward brand of choice for Emerging India. This website is also in continuation of our larger digitalization objective of our entire business including our e-commerce and omnichannel sales, supply chain forecasting, ready to ship packaging development and digital quality mapping. The website also reinforces our core value of ‘care’ for our consumers, by providing them with a

safe and convenient access to their favourite skincare and personal care products.”

As a launch offer, consumers can avail up to 50% off on all NIVEA products on the website and free shipping on all orders. All cashless payment modes are accepted to ensure safe, contactless deliveries. Additionally, to celebrate the launch of the website, the platform also features an exclusive loyalty program called the ‘NIVEA CARE FAMILY’ which extends benefits like higher savings, sneak previews to new launches, exclusive offers to the consumers.