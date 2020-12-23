Delivered 5X as many orders since lockdown began: Swiggy

In pandemic times, when the food delivery space literally exploded, online food delivery platform Swiggy has revealed in a report that it delivered 5X as many orders to home addresses as compared to work addresses between January and March, and that number rose to 9x in April and May as most of India worked from home.

According to Swiggy’s StatEATstics 2020, every single second a plate of Biryani was ordered more than once this year. “Veg, Chicken, Mutton or Aloo, collectively some form of Biryani was ordered more than once every second in 2020,” Swiggy said in the report.

Swiggy HealthHub, a platform that sells healthy foods, saw high traction in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Bengaluru, at 130%, saw the highest increase in healthy food orders on Swiggy HealthHub, the report said. Supergrains saw 127% increase in orders for dishes based on them, followed by vegan (50% rise), high-protein (49%) and keto-friendly dishes (46%). Healthy versions of salads, sandwiches and ice creams were the most popular items on this platform.

The report said that in 2020, the food delivery platform added over 3 lakh new users, delivered 6 lakh kg of chicken and saw an uptick in orders of varities of tea, coffee and even Indian streetfood like pani puri (2 lakh orders).

Swiggy is now on-boarding 36,000 street food vendors across 125 cities in partnership with the PM SVANidhi Scheme.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy is one of India’s leading on demand food delivery platforms, and direct competition to another popular food tech platform, Zomato. In April 2020, Swiggy received around $43 million funding which valued the company at $3.6 billion. The report said the analysis is based on millions of orders it received between January and December.

Recently, both Swiggy and Zomato were declared the worst places to work for in 2020 by a Fairwork Survey.