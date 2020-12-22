Danone’s hiring on the decline as it adapts to increasing at-home consumption

Danone’s job postings jumped in Q2 during COVID-19 lockdowns, rising from 536 in January to reach a high of 1,141 in May. However, this was followed by a reorganization in Q3, which led to reduced positions, finds GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Ajay Thalluri, Business Fundamental Analyst at GlobalData, says: “Danone adapted to the COVID-19 market environment as job postings resonated with a change in consumer habits, rationalization of product portfolio and channel dynamics. GlobalData’s Job Analytics database found that the company’s hiring has been inclined towards the packaging and digitalization space, in line with its areas of focus going forward.”

Around 64% of the jobs Danone posted in Q1 2020 were for its facilities in Europe, mostly to build supply capabilities and manage production facilities. This was followed by 1,300 positions in Q2 to strengthen its marketing strategy and e-commerce channels. Job postings in Q2 were 41% of the total 7,700 jobs posted during January to November 2020. In Q3, new postings declined 27% compared to Q2, with less than 300 positions in November. However, the company continued selective hiring for packaging and marketing, especially in North America.

Thalluri continues: “Danone’s hiring in Q3 is aimed at ramping up its sales and marketing strategy for high-performance essential dairy and plant-based (EDP) entity that saw a growth momentum in Q3. The company recently changed its organizational structure and appointed two macro-regional CEOs in-charge for North America and International geographies.”

Key senior-level job postings in Q3 include Marketing Director Traditional Creamers; VP Go-to-Market Strategy, Director Sales Planning & Finance; Marketing Director, Strategy and Innovation; Senior Director Marketing – Premium Dairy BU; VP Sales Strategy & Operations; Vice President Marketing, Strategic Growth Channels, and VP-R&I Packaging.

Thalluri adds: “Danone’s recent positions are aimed to plug gaps and improve efficiency as it reduced its 61 country business units to 22 with more focus on localization. The company is set to eliminate 1,500–2,000 positions as a part of its €1.2bn cost saving plan by 2023, as per a press release in November. Hiring is expected to be cautious in the coming quarters as the company reviews its brand portfolio, reduce costs and improve efficiencies.”