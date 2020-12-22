Former Sephora India veteran Vivek Bali joins Enrich as CEO, to focus on scaling up biz

Enrich Salon, India’s largest home-grown salon chain, has appointed Vivek Bali of Sephora fame as their CEO. The beauty industry leader has been brought on board to transform and scale up the business.

Vikram Bhatt, Founder of Enrich said, “We are elated to have Mr Bali join us. In the last two decades Enrich has pioneered different concepts in Indian salon industry and created many benchmarks. Given his experience and expertise in the industry, Vivek Bali will bring in a fresh perspective to the table and lead our growth plans.”

Prior to joining Enrich, Bali was the CEO at Sephora India, the global leader in the beauty retail industry. With nearly three decades of experience, Vivek has both global and local experience as a marketing and sales strategist. His professional journey entails brand building, business development and retail experience In India, Eastern Europe (CIS), Canada, Middle East and North Africa.

Prior to his position at Sephora Vivek has worked in leadership roles at Lakme, Avon, Reliance Retail Ltd, Landmark Group UAE to name a few.

Talking about his appointment, Bali said, “I am very excited to join and lead the Enrich team. Our aim is to provide a dynamic immersive experience for all our beauty shoppers. This is an exciting business milestone with the best of both worlds in beauty retail and beauty services coming together to deliver a one stop shop beauty destination. In the last six years India has witnessed a growth in demand for international make-up brands and services; we look forward to bringing this immersive experience to the beauty enthusiasts.”

Currently with 85 outlets and 2000 team members, Enrich serves more than 1.8 million customers per year; and with the backing of Westbridge Capital, now aiming to add and create a larger format stores to double the business in next three years.