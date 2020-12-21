Oriflame India records 25% growth in sales partners during pandemic

Direct selling beauty brand Oriflame VP and Head of South Asia and MD of India Frederic Widell announced that the brand has witnessed around 25 percent increase in number of sales partners in India during COVID-impacted 2020.

Oriflame recently marked 25 years of being in India with a mega-virtual event.

The company recorded higher growth in sales in the third and fourth quarter, and expects to cover up the loss of business in the second quarter due to imposition of lockdown in the country, Widell said.

Talking about the growth in sales partners, he added, “We have a very good year with over 25 percent growth in sales partner whom we call as sales force. We have a good growth this year.”

Oriflame expects its turnover in 2020 to be at par as last year or even slightly higher than that.

“We have good 2020, both from point of view of sales and profitability…Despite enormous drop in sales in the second quarter, we expect that we would be on par or a little bit higher than the last year. We have grown higher in Q3 and Q4 to cover the disastrous Q2,” Widell was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Though the company has witnessed a decline in average purchase basket after pandemic, Oriflame expects its overall turnover to increase, helped by the increase in its sales partners.

“Purchase willingness is down a little bit as people hold cash in uncertain times. We have seen a slight decline on the basket, but since we have a growth in our sales forces, we still see a growth in our overall turnover,” he said, adding that “we are on a good way now and positive for future”.

As the company mainly sells cosmetics, currently 70 per cent of its sales force is female, and the remaining 30 per cent are men, he added.