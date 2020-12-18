Sporto launches new shoppable Christmas catalogue

The holiday season is around the corner, and we are all excited to bid the year 2020 goodbye (for more reasons than one). As excited as we are for the new year, this last month of the year, the month of festivities and the month of new beginnings is just as exciting.

Christmas is called the season of giving and at Sporto we love gifting as much as anyone else. That’s why at Sporto we have an exciting list of pocket-friendly gifting ideas for you this Christmas. Check out this fantastic collection and make your gifting very, very merry this Christmas.

Sweatshirts

Do you want to make your loved one, say – Santa came in early this year? Well, we have just the right gifting idea for you. Sweatshirts are one of the best options you can look out for! There’s nothing comforting than some cozy sweatshirts gifted by your special someone. Sporto’s sweatshirts for men are the epitome of class, style and comfort. The various colours from cherry red, blue with prints, the classic black and more give you premium quality of sweatshirt. The fleece terry fabric traps your body heat so that the chilly weather of winter can take a backseat.

Marvel Full Sleeve T-Shirts

Know a man who is a tee fan? Fret not, Sporto has got your back. Pick a cool t-shirt for men from our range of Marvel full sleeve T-shirts with your favourite Marvel character – Iron Man, Wolverine or Captain America. It’s the closest you can come to making someone feel like a superhero. Sporto’s full sleeve t-shirts are made of a high-quality jersey fabric with premium graphic prints. The slim fit design ensures great looks without compromising on comfort.

Pro tip: Consider buying a white full sleeve T-shirt if you are not sure of the recipient’s preferences as it is a classic buy that can be paired with anything, from trackpants to joggers, denim to chinos and you can rarely go wrong with it.

Hoodies

If it’s Christmas, then it’s undoubtedly the time to feel comfy and cozy in the cold.

Hoodies are one of the best, laid-back yet stylish, options when it comes to the winters. Sporto houses the best hoodies for men, each one being a head-turner for sure.

Made of fleece terry fabric, Sporto hoodies trap body heat, allowing you to be comfortably snug all day long. Our hoodies also come with deep kangaroo pockets, helping you keep your valuables safe. Be it a morning run or just a casual outing; these hoodies make a great fit for anytime, any day wear.

Track Pants

Track pants are the most popular when it comes to comfort wear for men. Sporto’s track pants for men made of a superior quality jersey knitted cotton fabric for durability and designed to look super stylish as well. Sporto tracks come with deep zipper pockets and are available in different fits – regular and slim, in a multitude of colour options. Blue, black, grey…there’s loads of options to choose from.

Jackets

When it comes to layering up in the winters, there’s nothing classier than a jacket. Sporto’s jackets– the hoodie jacket, the biker jacket and bomber jacket come in a variety of colours, so there’s something for every personality and dressing style. Made of a super comfy and warm fleece terry fabric, this jacket makes for a perfect Christmas gifting option for everyone – from your brother, best bud or boyfriend.This Christmas it’s the time for you to be Santa in everyone’s life. Just shop at Sporto and make this a truly very, merry festive season.