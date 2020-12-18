Amitabh Suri appointed Chief Executive Officer – Arrow

Amitabh Suri has joined as the Chief Executive Officer of Arrow. Suri is a seasoned, result driven business leader with over 20 years of experience in the Apparel and Lifestyle industry and has held leadership roles in various organisations such as Shoppers Stop, Landmark Group, & ITFL – Indian Terrain

Prior to joining Arvind Fashions Ltd, Suri was the President of Exclusive Brands & Private Label at Shoppers Stop.

“I am passionate about the apparel industry and fashion,” he says. “The environment is fast-paced and allows for quick fire validation. Change is the only constant and this keeps me consistently engaged,” he told Indiaretailing.com.

Suri has completed his Bachelor of Arts in History (Honours) from College of Vocational Studies, University of Delhi, and Masters of Garment Manufacturing Technology from National Institute of Fashion Technology. He has also completed a Retail Management Course from IIM Ahmedabad and an Accelerated Management Programme from ISB Hyderabad.

He is a keen golfer and enjoys his fitness routines.