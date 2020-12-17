Jubilant FoodWorks Limited launches new brand, Ekdum!

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL), the largest foodservice company in India has entered into the most loved food space of Biryanis with its newest brand – Ekdum!

Ekdum! will offer the widest variety of biryanis from across India to choose from. The chefs at Ekdum! have brought together a selection of twenty different biryanis curated from various parts of India using authentic ingredients that bring out the unique flavours and signature tastes associated with the region.

The range of biryanis includes amongst others Hyderabadi Nizami Biryani, Lucknowi Nawabi Biryani, Dindigul Biryani, Kolkata Biryani, Butter Chicken Biryani, Egg Biryani, Paneer Makhni Biryani, and Tawa Chicken Biryani.

In addition to biryanis, customers will also be able choose from an extensive range of Kebabs, Curries, Breads, Desserts and Beverages. There will also be a range of raitas and chutneys that will serve to complement the food.

The dishes from Ekdum! will be prepared in open kitchens maintaining the highest standard of hygiene. Customers will be able to witness the safety protocols that are being practiced in the environs of the restaurants. The kitchens will also have separate, demarcated sections for Vegetarian & Non-Vegetarian cooking.

Ekdum! will be affordably priced with biryani prices starting from Rs.99 that will offer unbeatable value for money to customers. These biryanis and other delicacies will be served in a special Dum Seal packaging which is eco-friendly, tamper proof and microwave friendly that locks in the flavour and aromas keeping them fresh and safe.

In order to drive convenience and ease of ordering, Ekdum! offers an easy–to-use App, mobile website and desktop website.

Ekdum! startswith three restaurants in Gurgaon for Delivery, Takeaway and Dine-In, with more restaurants planned to open in NCR over the next few months.

Speaking at the launch of the new brand, Shyam S Bhartia Chairman and Hari S Bhartia Co-Chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said, “In line with our strategy of portfolio expansion, we are delighted to introduce Ekdum!,our new venture in the Biryani category. We see strong potential in this segment and are confident that Ekdum!, with its sharp and differentiated proposition will create a strong position for itself in the market.”

Sharing his views on the launch, Pratik Pota, CEO and Whole-time Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said, “Ekdum! is our foray into the exciting world of Biryanis. With an extensive, curated range of high quality biryanis from across the country that are priced affordably, Ekdum! will help grow the category and add another engine of growth for JFL.”