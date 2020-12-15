Myntra launches Myntra-Mall to further offline-online convergence

Continuing with its convention of offering consumers and brands a platform to engage and strengthen relationships, Myntra is building ‘Myntra-Mall’, enabling shoppers to experience their favourite brands’, Official Brand Stores (OBS) on its app. Coming as it does, ahead of Myntra’s flagship, End of Reason Sale (EORS), in December, Myntra-Mall is set to offer a one-of-a-kind experience for brands to connect with shoppers, during the mega event. While bringing the best of the online and offline world together, the concept replicates the offline mall experience, where shoppers choose to enter the brand stores for an appraisal on the entire offering, with the convenience of being online.

Customer Proposition

Conceptualised and developed in-house, Myntra-Mall is a one-stop digital destination that offers customers a focused discovery process. Various features and widgets including those aimed at personalisation and recommendation smoothen the customer journey to create a top-to-toe look with their favorite brands, eliminating the need to navigate through multiple pages and using filters to arrive at the desired brands’ products. Shoppers will be able to easily navigate various offerings from their brand of choice, including new launches, latest collection, best offers, bestsellers, popular categories, and latest trends, in addition to embedded shopability.

The Myntra-Mall exemplifies how technology can be leveraged to create a superlative user experience in the digital space. For instance, to provide users an intuitive discovery experience for Official Brand Stores, the Myntra app automatically injects a banner on detecting brand keywords in search results pages and product list pages. Also, the creatives used for these discovery points can be personalized by targeting specific customer segments based on variables like gender, location and other custom purchase parameters.

Benefits to Brands



The Myntra-Mall enables brands to display their collection under one roof while creating customised experience for the shoppers on a digital platform like never before. Myntra will be extending space within the Myntra-Mall, for interested brands to have an ‘Official Brand Store’, enabling them to create their own demand and excitement continuously. The platform will also allow them a degree of control over the design, content and experience offered to customers, through dynamic and customisable widgets along with the ability to auto-refresh content from a brand’s product catalogue at regular intervals.

Brands can communicate their stories directly in their characteristic tone, imagery, language and style, along with a customizable store background theme that truly reinforces their unique brand identity through new collection launches and celebrity associations with the wide consumer base.

Through the Myntra-Mall OBS, brands will be able to connect with the customers right at the discovery process and generate sharper consumer insights that pave the path for further development and growth. Myntra-Mall is poised to become the go-to online channel for brands to drive user engagement, and establish their unique brand identity. In addition, for several brands yet to create a formidable online presence, Myntra-Mall will now give them the opportunity to integrate offline touchpoints and create their own exclusive online presence, offering experiences at par with large e-commerce entities that today’s online shopper is accustomed to.

Talking about the launch, Lalitha Ramani, Chief Product Officer, Myntra, said, “Driven by the vision of democratising fashion on the back of technology, we are building India’s first digital mall in partnership with brands, offering them a never before platform to connect with their consumers. Myntra-Mall will bring to the fore infinite possibilities for brands to acquire and engage customers in an effective and novel way, especially now, when going to malls has slowed down. It is a pioneering tech innovation enabling brands to showcase their offerings in a more organised fashion, to build equity with millions of customers and earn their loyalty. Myntra-Mall aims to provide the ease of shopping online to brand conscious customers with best offers from the brands directly, exhibited among a host of other features. Powered by Myntra’s deep analytics showing that 35% of searches have brand terms within them, the scale-up of the proposition is bound to revolutionize customers’ online shopping experience.”

Role of Omnichannel Technology

As part of the scale-up, Myntra’s synergies with the brands to enable deliveries using the company’s omnichannel technology will give customers a single view experience. It also helps in building a deep integrated ecosystem for unified supply chain capabilities and establish an end-to-end powerful partner ecosystem.

By the end of next year, Myntra projects to have over a million visits per day on Myntra-Mall.