Forevermark launches first exclusive boutique at JMD Regent Arcade Mall, Gurugram

Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, opens its first exclusive boutique in the city of Gurugram with authorized retail partner, Fortofino. Housed at the JMD Regent Arcade Mall, the Forevermark-Fortofino boutique offers customers the world’s most carefully selected and expertly crafted diamonds set in exquisite designs.

With the launch of this boutique store in Gurugram, the Forevermark-Fortofino partnership has rendered a total of six stores, including 3 shop-in-shop stores, across the country that offer the most beautiful, rare, and responsibly sourced hallmark diamond jewellery.

“The Gurugram store is our third exclusive boutique store in partnership with Forevermark. We’re happy our customers have under one roof, among the world’s most beautiful diamonds and designs to choose from. We look forward to jointly increasing our retail footprint in the country in the near future,” said Sanjeev Saraf, CMD, Fortofino.

“It is a privilege to announce our third exclusive Forevermark boutique for our customers in Gurugram. The beauty of our association with Fortofino is that we share similar brand value and ethos, and the partnership is a testament to our trust and credibility that we maintain with our retailers. Customers can be assured that when they walk into our boutique, they can purchase only the best diamonds there are on offer in terms of design, authenticity, beauty, rarity and craftsmanship,” said Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers – India.

Customers who visit the boutique in Gurugram can choose from a wide range of exquisite Forevermark collections including the Millemoi Collection, the Cornerstone collection, the Twogether Collection, the Capricci Collection, Bridal Rings, the Traditional Setting collection, and the latest stackable rings Tribute Collection.

The exclusive Forevermark Boutique is located at JMD Regent Arcade Mall, MG Road, Gurugram.