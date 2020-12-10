Mohit Dhanjal joins as Chief Executive Officer, Sephora

Mohit Dhanjal has joined Arvind Ltd as Chief Executive Officer.

An experienced business leader with over 25 years of work experience in multi-sectoral industries, Dhanjal has held leadership roles in various organisations such as Unilever, TATA Teleservices Limited, ITC Limited, Color Plus and Taj Group of Hotels.

Prior to joining Sephora, Dhanjal was the Business Head at Raymond. He has been instrumental in crafting retail strategies, developing concepts and implementing operational tools.

Dhanjal completed his graduation from the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) in Hyderabad and has completed his Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, Political Science and Public Administration from Osmania University. He has also completed various courses in Retailing and Retailing Operations from Happiness University (Hamburg) and Purpose Driven Leadership Program from Cornell SC Johnson College of Business (NY).

Dhanjal has been honoured and recognised as ‘100 Most Influential Leadersin India’, ‘Franchisor of the Year’, ‘Retail Professional of the Year’ and WCRC’s ‘BreakThroughLeaders2018’.