IKEA India on expansion spree, to launch biggest outlet in Noida, a second store in Navi Mumbai

World’s leading home furnishings retailer Ikea will open its second store in the country at Navi Mumbai on Dec. 18. The over five lakh sq. ft. store would be the second store for Ikea in India after Hyderabad, where it had opened its first store in August 2018. To provide a safe shopping experience amid COVID-19, the company will be taking a number of extra precautions apart from its global best practices and relevant learnings from its Hyderabad operations.

To ensure proper physical distancing, the company will initially have a cap on the number of visitors through prior registration on its website, by which customers will be allotted a day and time slot to visit the store. The company is putting together a whole process that will be released soon to the public, according to a report by PTI news agency.

Peter Betzel, CEO and chief sustainability officer, IKEA India, said, “Mumbai is one of our priority markets in India. We have been present online in Mumbai since early 2019 and soon the many people of Mumbai will be able to shop at our fantastic IKEA store.”

“IKEA will bring alive inspiring home furnishing solutions with its large, unique range and home furnishing knowledge, showcasing many room-sets and homes, and multiple solutions for a more beautiful, smart, sustainable and affordable life at home – all this reflecting how people live in Mumbai. With our long-term commitment to Maharashtra, we will create over 6,000 jobs by 2030, of which 50% will be women,” he said.

Per Hornell, market and expansion manager, IKEA India, said,“Lately, we have all experienced that our homes have become even more important. IKEA is passionate about home furnishings and when visiting our new store in Navi Mumbai, customers will find inspiring home furnishing solutions and everything they need for their home at low prices.”

“All to make small or big changes to their homes at an affordable price. We have taken additional measures to create a safe, and inspiring, shopping experience. Looking forward to meet the many people in Mumbai,” he said.

IKEA’s presence in Navi Mumbai is expected to boost employment opportunities for the local community. The store will be employing close to 1,200 co-workers: 40% of the staff from Navi Mumbai area and 70% of its support staff — mainly housekeeping and security — from in and around Turbhe and Ghansoli.

India’s Largest Outlet in Noida

IKEA is likely to kick off work at its Noida outlet, touted to be its biggest store in India, in coming weeks and has committed to completing the project by 2025. The company had signed an MoU with UP government in December 2018 for Rs 5,000-crore investment in Noida and other UP cities over next few years. Industries minister Satish Mahana said, 47,833 sqm land had been allotted to the company, but work didn’t take off due to pending payments.

“All issues have been cleared and the company has committed to finishing the project by 2025. I have issued directions to ensure the company gets quick possession of land,” said Mahana, according to a report by ET.