Onitsuka Tiger launches one of its largest stores in Pacific Mall

Onitsuka Tiger launched one of their biggest stores in India with a store size of approximately 1500sq ft. in Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden.

Onitsuka Tiger is a brand that celebrates Japanese craftsmanship and focuses on sophisticated design and luxury details, through its collection of shoes, apparel and accessories. Appreciated globally for its heritage and modern flair, the fashion brand has designs ranging from updated classics to refreshing new styles and collaborations with like-minded artists.

The new store of Onitsuka Tiger was unveiled around the festive season. Onitsuka Tiger showcased their exclusive 2020 Autumn Winter Collection- Oiled Leather Series at the launch. The brand has a legacy that is built on its commitment to promoting youth health, and since then, Onitsuka Tiger Stripes have become synonymous with one of the most world-renowned athletic brands. In each of their selected designs, the spirit of Japan resonates.

Commenting on the successful store launch at Pacific Mall, Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group, said, “We are glad to see the response received by store during the launch days, and are looking forward to attract all our buyers towards a niche brand like Onitsuka Tiger, known for their skilled work in leather products.”

Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden after reopening its doors post-lockdown has ensured strict regulations and standards for hygiene and cleanliness. All the shoppers and staffers have to go through daily temperature checks and wear masks. Contactless sanitizers are installed at entry points, disinfection of common touchpoint at regular intervals in common area, controlled customer entry at mall and each store, immersive disinfection of air conditioning and fresh air system, inside elevators and on escalators, alternate seating arrangements in all Food & Beverage outlets, etc are some of the additional preventive steps taken by mall authorities.