Brands must make sustainability efforts clear on clothing labels

Clothing labels need to be clearer when it comes to showing how a product is sustainable, as transparency continues to be a key driver of purchasing decisions, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Hannah Abdulla, Apparel Correspondent at GlobalData, says: “Sustainability is fast approaching a point where it is non-negotiable.

“Consumers are actively looking at clothing labels to see how the product has been made and whether it fits in line with their sustainability expectations. Data shows that the majority of consumers would pick a product that has been sustainably produced over one that hasn’t.”

Figures from GlobalData research suggest 37.3% of UK consumers agree that retailers that place greater emphasis on sustainability are more appealing, and that retailers ought to capitalise on changing attitudes as the shift towards ethical retail gains more momentum.

Abdulla concludes: “The COVID-19 pandemic has served to give even more focus to living and acting sustainably.

“Consumers will scrutinise the environmental actions of brands and retailers during the pandemic, and will use this as an opportunity to separate those companies that are truly committed to sustainability issues, from those that are merely greenwashing. Proactive brands and retailers will take this in their stride; being upfront with consumers about their sustainable actions and making that data clear and accessible.

“There’s a real opportunity here for brands and retailers to win consumer trust, and that will involve revolutionising how technical knowledge is translated into an understandable consumer language on websites, product tags and labels.

“Communicating with your customer in this way will increase the level of transparency and trust which in turn will drive sales.”