In final stages of consolidating Walmart India operations, says Flipkart Wholesale

Flipkart Wholesale on Thursday said it is in final stages of consolidating Walmart India within its operations, and has extended offers to all employees of Walmart India’s Home Office to join the digital business-to-business (B2B) marketplace.

According to a PTI report: In July, Flipkart announced the acquisition of Walmart India for an undisclosed amount, and launch of ‘Flipkart Wholesale’ to tap into the US$ 650 billion B2B retail market in India.

In 2018, Walmart Inc invested US$ 16 billion for acquiring 77 per cent stake in Flipkart, and earlier this year, led a US$ 1.2 billion funding round in the e-commerce company.

During a town hall meeting on Thursday, Flipkart Wholesale Head and Senior Vice-President Adarsh Menon shared the company’s focus on the technology-led transformation of B2B commerce and value proposition to help under-served businesses prosper, along with the company’s people-centric growth orientation for employees.

He said leveraging the capabilities of Flipkart Group and Walmart India, Flipkart Wholesale is committed to bringing its scale and expertise to customers such as kiranas, MSMEs and HoReCas. It will also drive better business performance and growth while giving brands (national and international) access to a broader market and higher return on investment.

In a statement, Flipkart Wholesale said that as part of the final stages of the integration of Walmart India and Flipkart Wholesale, offers have been extended to all employees of Walmart India’s Home Office.

Details of the number of employees were not disclosed.

Job offers made to employees at Walmart India have been aligned to corresponding roles at Flipkart in terms of compensation, responsibility and profiles based on industry best-practices, after consultation with external HR experts and in-line with future organisational planning, it added.