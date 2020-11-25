Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling gear up for Black Friday

Over 70,000 Indian exporters on Amazon’s Global Selling programme are geared up to showcase millions of ‘Made in India’ products to customers across the world on the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on Amazon.com.

In a statement, the company said that the exporters are launching thousands of new products on Amazon’s global websites for the upcoming holiday season.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale starts on Thursday, November 26 and ends on Monday, November 30. Amazon customers globally will be able to discover and enjoy a range of products including gifting options like STEM toys, fashion jewellery, tea and beverages, beauty products, leather journals and bags by exporters from across India.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are significant events marking the beginning of the holiday season in the US and customers at this time are looking at items for use at home and for gifting to friends and family.

Abhijit Kamra, Director, Global Trade, Amazon India, said: “Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) is an important time of the year for Indian MSMEs on Amazon Global Selling as it marks the beginning of the global holiday season.”

“Coming right after the festive season in India, it has traditionally been a key growth period for our selling partners and with more and more people relying on ecommerce for products globally, we believe that the 2020 BFCM sale period will help accelerate the exports business for our sellers,” he said.

Kamra added that exports will continue to play a critical role in the revival and growth of Indian economy and e-commerce exports helps lower the entry barrier for Indian MSMEs to build and scale their exports business.

“Through Amazon Global Selling, we will continue to make exports easy and accessible for MSMEs across India and contribute to the Government’s vision of boosting exports,” he said.