Amazon opens ‘made in India’ toy store

In line with government’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” vision, Amazon India on Wednesday launched a toy store where sellers from 15 Indian states will showcase thousands of unique toys across categories like traditional, handmade and educational.

The launch of the “made in India” toy store could help local manufacturers to take on the deluge of Chinese toys into the Indian market.

Amazon.in said that the store will enable thousands of manufacturers and sellers to sell locally designed and manufactured toys, inspired by Indian culture, folk tales as well as toys that encourage scientific thinking and innovation.

“I commend Amazon India’s efforts to feature local toys by launching a dedicated ‘Made in India’ toy store where the state’s vibrant toys from Channapatna will also be featured,” Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwath Narayana said in a statement.

“Such efforts will provide a boost to home grown emerging Indian brands and also local artisans to accelerate their business.”

The traditional Indian toys section will showcase toys like Chowka Bara, Pitthu/Lagori, Lattu (wooden spinning tops) and more.

The handmade toys section will showcase handmade toys and dolls from karigars of various states like Channapatna, Thanjavur and Varanasi, to name a few.

The third category will showcase innovative and educational toys like a DIY (do-it-yourself) Microscope, 4D Educational AR (augmented reality) game, science experiment kits and more.

These exciting products are conceptualised and manufactured by homegrown Indian brands like Smartivity, Shumee, Skillmatics, Shifu, Einstein box, etc.

Some of them like Skillmatics and Shifu are also exporting made in India toys through Amazon’s Global Selling programme.

“India is home to traditional arts, crafts and toys made by SMBs, artisans and craftsmen. These cohort of sellers will benefit with accelerated growth due to spike in demand for their products with the launch of this new store,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India.