Ruchi Soya to launch FPO next year, says Swami Ramdev

Edible oil firm Ruchi Soya, which is owned by Patanjali Ayurved, will launch a follow-on public offer (FPO) next year to bring down promoters’ shareholding in the company, said Swami Ramdev.

According to a PTI report: Patanjali Group has run Ruchi Soya efficiently after the acquisition last year, he said, and expected higher growth during the current fiscal year.

Last year, Patanjali acquired Ruchi Soya, which is listed on stock exchanges, through an insolvency process for Rs 4,350 crore. The promoters currently have nearly 99 percent stake and they need to pare their stakes to meet minimum 25 percent public shareholding norm.

“We are going to come with the FPO next year in which we would dilute our shareholding,” Ramdev told PTI.

A company official said promoters have to dilute 10 per cent shareholding by June 2021 and 25 percent in 36 months as per the Sebi regulations.

A board resolution has already been passed in this regard.

Ramdev did not share the size of the proposed FPO.

Talking about Ruchi Soya that markets its products under different brands including Nutrela, he said the company would continue to grow.

As per the resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the promoters and the promoter group presently hold 98.90 percent stake in Ruchi Soya and the balance 1.10 per cent is the public shareholding.

As per Sebi listing rules, the company has to increase its public shareholding so that it can achieve the minimum public shareholding norm in compliance with the listing requirement under the Securities Contract (Regulation) Rules, 1957.

Last week, Ruchi Soya reported an increase of 28.09 percent in revenue for July-September at Rs 3,990.72 crore. Its net profit was up 54.88 percent to Rs 126.73 crore.

For 2019-20, Ruchi Soya had reported a revenue of Rs 13,117.79 crore.

“We have operated Ruchi Soya well. People were raising doubts on us saying that we have experience only in running FMCG business and not a commodity business,” Ramdev told PTI.

Ruchi Soya primarily operates in the business of processing of oilseeds, refining of crude edible oil for use as cooking oil, manufacturing of soya products and value-added products.

The company has an integrated value chain in palm and soya segments having a farm to fork business model. It has brands such as Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Gold and Nutrela.

Ruchi Soya is also continuing its premiumisation drive through brand Nutrela into segments such as high protein atta, honey and premium blended oils.

“We will have a higher growth and turnover this fiscal,” Ramdev said.

In December last year, the Haridwar-based group completed the acquisition of bankrupt Ruchi Soya for Rs 4,350 crore through an insolvency process.

A consortium of Patanjali Ayurved, Divya Yog Mandir Trust (through its business undertaking Divya Pharmacy), Patanjali Privahan and Patanjali Gramudhyog Nyas won the bid to acquire Ruchi Soya.

Ramdev said the acquisition was a challenging job for Patanjali Group but it succeeded despite financial constraints.

Even after acquiring Ruchi Soya, Patanjali is continuing its mustard oil business and both are competing in the market.

“Patanjali has emerged as the biggest symbol of self-reliant India (Aatmanirbhar Bharat),” he said.

Patanjali Ayurved has reported an increase of 21.56 percent in standalone net profit to Rs 424.72 crore for 2019-20, according to data provided by business intelligence platform Tofler.

Revenue from operation was at Rs 9,022.71 crore, up 5.86 percent. It was Rs 8,522.68 crore in 2018-19.