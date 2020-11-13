Carpisa opens first retail store in India

Carpisa has opened its first store in India at DLF Mall of India.

Carpisa is an Italian brand famous for its handy yet glamorous products, which includes: bags, small leather goods, luggage, briefcases and accessories both for men and women. Established in 2001, the brand boasts a network of over 600 stores (present in 40+ countries) worldwide.

As the other Carpisa stores in the world, the concept store at DLF Mall of India presents a clean and modern design. The structure and the furniture perfectly convey the style and the brand identity. The products from the two different core lines, handbags and luggage, are in perfect synergy: a modern integration, versatile and simple between architecture and product.

The store has an aim to give to the consumer a completely renewed shopping experience that enhances the Italian Carpisa style: a unique exhibition space created to offer an enjoyable and friendly shopping experience able to transform the consumer’s visit from necessity to desire.

“I’m really proud of this first opening in India,” declared Gianluigi Cimmino, CEO, Pianoforte Holding, “without any doubt, this is a big challenge for us, and I’m sure that our liaison with this market will be progressively more and more significant. This Mall is a very important shopping destination in this area and home to some of the world’s biggest and most desirable brands.”

Anurag Ahuja, Partner Shopaholics, Master Franchisee for Carpisa (North India) said, “ We are excited to launch our Brand Carpisa in India at the most important location DLF Mall of India, Noida. It’s our pleasure to serve Indian customers by providing world class and unique products at very affordable pricing. We are looking at rapid expansion across North India despite the tough economic scenario, as we believe in Uniqueness of Carpisa Products. We also thank the entire Management team of DLF under Pushpa Bector, who have provided us unflinching support during this Pandemic and Look to increase our association with DLF in their other prominent locations.”

“DLF Mall of India is proud to be the debut choice for yet another marquee international fashion brand like Carpisa in India. We are delighted to welcome customers to our mall in this new normal with all safety protocols being followed rigorously and give them an opportunity to experience the rich and high quality Italian craftsmanship by Carpisa. DLF Mall of India promises to be bring alive the new trends in style through an aesthetic portrayal for our new age Indian consumers who have a global outlook and admire fashion in their everyday life,” said Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Retail.