TTK Prestige Q2 results: Profit falls 19 pc to Rs 65 cr

Kitchen appliances firm TTK Prestige on Tuesday reported 18.54 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 65.44 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 80.34 crore in July-September period of the previous fiscal.

According to a PTI report: Total income went up by 5.17 percent at Rs 644.22 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 612.52 crore in the same period last year, TTK Prestige said in a BSE filing.

Overall expenses during the second quarter were at Rs 557.11 crore, up 5.33 percent compared with Rs 528.87 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company’s board has approved payment of interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share.