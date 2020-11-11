Murad launches in India with Nykaa

To meet the growing demand among Indian customers for high-quality, high-performance skincare, Nykaa, one of leading omnichannel lifestyle retailer, launched the trailblazing dermatologist-backed skincare brand, Murad, in India.

Founded in 1989 by Dr. Howard Murad, it was the first brand composed of clinical skincare products with a vision to use scientifically proven formulas and technologies to help people achieve the healthiest, most beautiful skin possible. The innovative, cruelty-free formulas are a result of Dr. Murad’s lifelong commitment to wellness backed by science.

Clinical, but cool. Doctor, but hardly dull. Science, but not stuffy. Dr. Murad believes skincare is healthcare. As a dermatologist and pharmacist, Dr. Murad saw his patients’ skin transform because of his industry-first products and whole-person wellness programs. Today, the brand continues to innovate clinically proven, cruelty-free formulas so their products, like your skin, just keep getting better. His innovative skincare formulas were amongst the first to show measurable results without surgery and alleviate the effects of the environment and lifestyle on the skin.

Dr. Murad’s unique philosophy is a whole person approach to health and beauty, that inspires people to nourish their skin with topical treatments, awaken their body through physical activity, ‘eat’ their water by consuming water-rich fruits and vegetables, and be kind to their mind through positive self-affirmations and consciously decreasing your stress. The brand creates products and experiences that empower people for wellness. Self-care is very important to lead happier and healthier lives and once your skin is healthy, you’re beautiful, and so is your body and mind.

With more than 30 years of industry involvement, Murad is a must-have for all the skincare aficionados. Get ready to give your skin some much needed TLC with Murad’s groundbreaking, cruelty-free formulas like Retinol Youth Renewal Serum, Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture, Vita-C Glycolic Brightening Serum, Vita-C Eyes Dark Circle Corrector, AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, Clarifying Cleanser, Nutrient-Charged Water Gel, Revitalixir Recovery Serum and Clarifying Oil-Free Water Gel.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Nykaa. Helping our customers live healthier, happier lives has always been our mission here at Murad. I believe skincare is healthcare – an integral piece of our body’s interconnected wellness puzzle – and this new partnership will bring our philosophy to new customers across India,” said Dr. Howard Murad, Founder, Murad.

Commenting on the launch, Nihir Parikh, Chief Business Officer, Nykaa.com, said, “We’ve seen a strong trend towards premiumization in skincare recently, with customers investing more in their beauty routines. That’s why we are very excited to be the first to introduce this iconic skin care brand to our customers, fulfilling a promise to make the best of beauty available easily to everyone across India. With a focus on delivering holistic beauty through clinically proven results, Murad will offer our customers a unique solution to their skincare concerns.”