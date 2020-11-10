Tune in to PHYGITS Live: Unlocking the 3 C’s of digital transformation

Experiential Media in collaboration with IMAGES Group brings to a discerning retail audience, PHYGITS Live – a Digital Transformation Strategy Summit on December 11, 2020, with the aim of providing case studies of new technologies deployed by retailers and shopping centres.

The term ‘digital transformation’ encompasses a range of business opportunities that go beyond simply focusing on a single technology or a discreet strategy, such as e-commerce or omnichannel. A digital transformation strategy in retail refers to a holistic approach on creating technology led innovative business models that blur the physical and digital worlds.

In today’s COVID struck world, nothing is more important for retail businesses than going digital. Digital businesses redefine traditional retailing and marketplace boundaries. They drive internal change toward new, unprecedented business environments and are led by customer-first strategies characterized by new-found flexibility.

Consumer facing businesses are currently undergoing technology-led business transformation and brands and retailers have understood that adoption of new age technology is the only way to catalyze business growth.

Keeping the new normal in mind, PHYGITS Live is extremely relevant for retailers looking to understand digital trends and how technology can help them drive their business in 2021.

Tune into PHYGITS Live for case studies on Mar-Tech, successful Omnichannel Strategies, Supply Chain and Last Mile, Emerging Technologies, In-Store Technologies and Digital Payments. Also Gain new insights from high-powered audience of influencers, decision-makers – 500+ brands and retailers, service providers and industry experts.

