Amazon India inks MoU with Silk Mark Organisation of India

Amazon India announced that the company has signed an MoU with the Silk Mark Organization of India (SMOI).

As part of the MoU, Amazon will launch an exclusive Silk Mark Store with Silk Mark labelled products through multiple sellers associated with the organization. Through this collaboration, Amazon.in will have a significant impact on the lives of numerous weavers and craftsmen associated with more than 4,200 Silk Mark Authorised Users across the country. The launch will help showcase over 3,000 products initially and customers will get access to Silk Mark assured genuine 100% pure silk products like sarees, dress materials, salwar kameez sets, scarves, stoles, jackets, shirts, ties, etc.

Silk Mark Authorised Users and numerous weavers and craftsmen associated with them will be part of Amazon Karigar, a program that enables weavers, artisans and micro-entrepreneurs to come online and access a wider market base through Amazon. Sellers’ part of Silk Mark Organization of India (SMOI) will be able to avail additional benefits by selling their products on the Amazon India marketplace including discounted referral fees, support with shipping and delivery of products, imaging and marketing support, technical training and business and sales support. This association will also enable an expansion of the customer base for these weavers and sellers, bringing in greater recognition for their work and providing more employment opportunities.

Commenting on the partnership with Silk Mark Organisation of India, Pranav Bhasin, Head- MSME Empowerment and Seller Experience at Amazon India said: “Artisans and weavers are a key part of our community and are in need of support to reach customers. At Amazon, our vision is to empower and encourage the growth of artisans and weavers in our mission to bring all forms of Indian crafts online and expand the selection for customers. We are focused on enabling small and medium sellers to embrace online selling and expand their business. The launch of Silk Mark labelled products through our association will enable thousands of weavers across India to sell online and reach millions of Amazon customers.”

Silk Mark certification is an initiative of the Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. Silk Mark certified products come with the Silk Mark Label. These are affixed only on pure silk products by the Authorised Users of Silk Mark. Each label has a hologram and a unique number printed on it which helps the consumer trace the product back to the Authorised User. The launch of Silk Mark certified products ahead of the ensuing wedding season on Amazon.in will help thousands of weavers reach millions of Amazon customers with Silk Mark certified products.

“Silk Mark Organisation of India, Central Silk Board is delighted to associate with Amazon India as the online market place for Silk Mark Labeled 100 percent pure silk products from our Authorised Users. The exclusive Silk Mark Store on Amazon Karigar and Amazon India bazaar is in line with the Go Digital mandate of the government and will help over 4,200 Silk Mark Authorised Users spread across India reach millions of Amazon customers. Silk Mark Label is the only assurance of purity of silk and the Silk Mark Store will have a wide range of 100 percent assured pure silk products. Through this association, the Silk Mark Authorised Users can expand their trade and provide direct and indirect employment to many silk farmers, weavers and craftsmen working for them. In addition to this, it will also help ensure access to 100 percent pure Silk Mark Labeled products to millions of customers across the country” said Sri Rajit Ranjan Okhandiar, IFS, Vice Chairperson, Silk Mark Organisation of India and CEO & Member Secretary, Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

Since the launch of the Amazon Karigar program in 2017, Amazon.in has onboarded more than 3000 master weavers, co-operatives, artisans and APEX bodies to sell online. The program has made a difference in the lives of over 800,000 weavers across 20 states and union territories. Amazon.in has also partnered with 25 Government Emporiums and 5 Government bodies to showcase authentic crafts to craft lovers and increase market connectivity. Today, Karigar showcases over 60,000 products, including 270+ unique arts and crafts from over 20 states, and provides Indian handicraft and artisan communities’ enhanced visibility by enabling them to sell their products to a large customer base and get an appropriate price for their offerings.