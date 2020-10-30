Snapdeal launches festive e-stores

Snapdeal announced the launch of multiple festival-themed e-stores as part of Diwali offerings. There will be four uniquely themed e-stores, starting with the Karva-Chauth store, followed by Dhanteras, Bhaiya Dooj and Lighting stores over the next few days.

The e-stores will be one-stop shops for Snapdeal users, where they can find all things related to the festive celebrations. The e-stores will have an expanded range at multiple value price points, offering users both choice and savings without the effort to go bargain hunting.

Over the years, non-metro cities and towns are driving the majority of sales in the festive season and the trend has accelerated this year. More than 90 percent of Snapdeal’s festival sale orders, so far, have come from non-metro cities. 4 out of every 10 orders have been placed by first time users.

Speaking on the launch of festive e-stores, Snapdeal spokesperson commented “While opting to buy from the safety and comfort of their homes, users want the best online shopping experience for choice & value. By launching festive e-stores, we are making it even more easy for our users, especially those who are new to buying online, a simple and quicker way to discover and shop on Snapdeal.”

These e-stores are built based on user purchase patterns over the last many years and the selection comprises the most popular items bought by users during specific festive occasions. Users will be able to buy from a collection in a systematic manner, while continuing to enjoy a wide variety of products to choose from and discounts upto 80 percent, so that they don’t miss out on anything.

The Karva-Chauth e-store is now live with exciting offers on a wide range of sarees, makeup and beauty products, pearl jewelry, mangal-sutras and super saver deals on clothes and jewellery etc. With celebrations going small and at home affair, Snapdeal has added many items that women who have otherwise bought from local markets and bazaars. These include complete Pooja Thali sets, DIY mehandi designs and cones, Pooja Samagri, Kalash, Vrat Katha books etc.