UNIQLO opens new store at DLF Mall of India, Noida

Global Japanese retailer UNIQLO opened its newest store at DLF Mall of India, Noida. Spread over two floors with a total retail space of 17,500 square feet, UNIQLO DLF Mall of India, Noida promises a new shopping experience for the area with its thoughtful designs, high quality and functional products that are made for all. This will be the fifth UNIQLO store in Delhi NCR.

Commenting on the opening of the store, Tomohiko Sei, CEO UNIQLO India, said, “We are delighted to open our fifth store in one of the largest malls in India. We’ve had customers from Noida visiting our other stores to experience our high-quality and functional apparel. Now, we are thrilled to make LifeWear accessible in their neighborhood.”

Speaking on the opening, Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Retail said, “We are once again proud to partner with UNIQLO as they bring thoughtful, timeless apparel to the people of Delhi NCR. The brand has made a mark in the Indian retail landscape within a year of its launch and has been among the best performing retail brands at our properties. After an overwhelming response at DLF CyberHub and DLF Avenue Saket, we are confident that the response at DLF Mall of India, Noida, where customers believe in high-quality and functional clothing, will be exhilarating.”

To celebrate the opening, UNIQLO is offering a series of special promotions on items such as Fleece, Flannel shirts, Extra stretch jeans and Extra Stretch Room set.

The store will feature UNIQLO LifeWear, apparel inspired by life’s need for thoughtful and timeless clothing available in a variety of colours and styles for people of all ages that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality and longevity. The store will offer the entire range of Fall and Winter products for men, women, kids and babies, such as its innovative and functional Ultra Light Down (ULD) and HEATTECH garments, as well as products featuring premium fabrics, including denim, Fleece, flannel shirts cashmere and more.