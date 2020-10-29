Amazon launches website in Sweden

Amazon has launched shopping website in Sweden. Customers across Sweden can visit Amazon.se to shop from a selection of over 150 m products, with the benefit of everyday low prices and reliable free delivery for eligible orders above SEK 229.

Amazon.se features a vast selection of products across more than 30 categories, such as Books, Consumer Electronics, Sports and Outdoor, Tools and Home Improvement, Toys and Baby, including products from thousands of European and local Swedish businesses.

“We are thrilled to launch Amazon.se and to be able to offer Swedish customers a selection of more than 150 million products, including tens of thousands of products from local Swedish businesses,” said Alex Ootes, Vice President, European Expansion for Amazon. “Today is only the start of Amazon.se. We will continue to work hard to earn the trust of Swedish customers by growing our product range, ensuring low prices, and providing a convenient and trusted shopping experience.”

Swedish customers can conveniently shop from anywhere, any time with no-hassle returns and Swedish customer service through the Amazon Shopping app and desktop and mobile browsers. All customers shopping on Amazon.se enjoy free delivery for millions of items on eligible orders over SEK 229. Customers can easily browse the growing selection, read customer reviews, view personalized recommendations, create wish lists and track their orders.

Amazon is offering a wide variety of products from local Swedish brands, as well as big brand favorites. Customers can find great prices on products offered by Swedish brands like Electrolux, Lagerhaus, OBH Nordica, Ellos, BRIO, Bonnierförlagen and Ifö, as well as international brands like ASUS, Mattel, Hasbro, LEGO and Bosch.

Amazon.se offers growth opportunities for Swedish businesses – big and small

With the launch of Amazon.se, it will be easier for Swedish businesses to sell their products on Amazon, reach more customers and expand. Amazon has invested billions of dollars in infrastructure and technical services that help small and medium-sized businesses reach new customers across Sweden and around the world, including simple listing tools that support all seven European Amazon stores, enabling easy expansion within Europe, as well as 24/7 online Selling Partner support, open and transparent selling conditions and pricing, and reports and analytics tools to help them grow. As a result of this investment there are now 1.7 million small and medium-sized businesses around the world selling in Amazon’s stores, with more than 200,000 entrepreneurs worldwide who surpassed $100,000 in sales on Amazon in 2019.

“Today, thousands of European and local selling partners are offering their products on Amazon.se and on our other Amazon stores across the EU as well as in the US. We are excited for our international customers to experience and enjoy this Swedish selection and help grow these businesses with every purchase they make”, says Alex Ootes. “Small and medium sized companies selling in Amazon stores created an estimate 1.6 million jobs worldwide and we hope to see Swedish companies prosper in the same way.”

Pierre Magnusson, Head of E-commerce at N!CK’S, the Swedish healthy snack business, said: “The opportunities on Amazon are enormous. Amazon has grown to become our most important channel for exports, and within the first months of working with Amazon we were cash flow positive. N!CK’S continues to grow and has become one of the best-selling brands within our category, and we are still seeing 50 percent year-on-year growth in the EU Amazon stores alone. I would definitely recommend more Swedish companies start selling on Amazon.”

Elisabet Sandström, CEO of Miss Mary of Sweden AB, a manufacturer of high quality lingerie, said: “Amazon is an important channel for our expansion in Europe and the US, and we now look forward to selling through the Swedish Store when Amazon opens in our home country. Our sales on Amazon have increased steadily by over 50 percent per year, and Amazon is our fastest growing channel. Germany is currently Miss Mary’s largest customer base, and when we entered Amazon.de we noticed an immediate sales increase. We now appreciate the opportunity to reach new Swedish customers and make them happy.”

Investment in Sweden for a Sustainable Future

The launch of Amazon.se comes weeks after Amazon announced its largest investment in renewable energy outside of the US, with the launch (10/15) of the 91-megawatt Bäckhammar project in Western Sweden. It will support Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers in the country, as well as the expanding Amazon retail business, and is expected to deliver 280,000-megawatt hours of clean energy annually into the Swedish grid – the equivalent of powering 29,000 average homes in Sweden. The Bäckhammar project is the first of two Amazon renewable energy projects to come online in Sweden. The second, a 122-megawatt onshore windfarm in Västernorrland, currently in construction, is expected to commence operations in 2022. In total, these projects will add 213 megawatts of new clean energy to the Swedish grid.

These launches takes Amazon one step closer to meeting its Climate Pledge commitments of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040, ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement. This will be achieved through powering its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025, making all Amazon shipments net zero carbon through Shipment Zero, with 50% of all shipments net zero carbon by 2030; ordering over 100,000 electric delivery vehicles; and investing $2 billion to support the development of technologies and services that reduce carbon emissions and help preserve the natural world.