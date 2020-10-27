MaxWholesale expands workforce by 30 pc for festive season

India’s grand, world-famous festive season is the most important and busiest time of the year for businesses, making it imperative for them to focus on smooth functioning to maximize profits. In a bid to increase operational efficiency for frictionless order and post-order experiences during the festive season, leading B2B e-commerce platform MaxWholesale is ramping up its temporary workforce by 30 percent.

The fast-growing brand will be adding over 70 temporary employees to its workforce. Out of this, 45 percent will be recruited to support the logistics department while the remaining staff will be deployed to assist in packaging at the brand’s warehouses. The hiring comes on the back of MaxWholesale’s forecast of heightened demand and sales during the festive season.

Furthermore, the data-driven e-commerce platform will be offering extra income to its employees as part of the annual festival bonus. MaxWholesale will also be offering full-time employment to the top performers who are a part of the temporary staff along with added benefits such as provident fund, medical insurance, and other allowances.

Speaking on the new development, Samarth Agrawal, CEO, and Co-Founder of MaxWholesale said, “We have projected a 40 percent increase in sales during this year’s festive season and it is also expected that there will be a lot of new trends set in terms of gifting. For instance, people will be gravitating more towards healthier gifting such as dry fruits and nuts rather than fried or sugar-loaded items.”

He added that “New brands will also be utilizing this season to establish themselves in the market and it is a busy time for us as well as kirana stores. To match the festive rush, we have hired temporary staff who will be working with our logistics team to ensure seamless operations. We are looking forward to the festive season to expand our workforce and help kirana stores scale their business through increased revenues.”

Currently, 95 percent of MaxWholesale’s workforce comprises fixed employees and the brand will also soon be introducing a pre-booking service to manage Diwali gift orders efficiently.