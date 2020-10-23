Gear up for a virtual Navratri celebration as EsselWorld is hosting the pioneer of female DJs, DJ Lil’B on EsselWorld LIVE!

If you have been missing the Navratri vibes this year and are feeling low for not playing Garba or Dandiya Ras then worry not! This month, EsselWorld is hosting DJ Lil’B for a Bollywood Garba Night on insta- live! Tune into the instagram page- @esselworldofficial on October 24, 2020, 8 pm onwards as the renowned DJ will be playing some of the best groovy Bollywood music with flavours of Navratri.

Mumbai’s most loved amusement park that has been known for entertaining millions of its guests for the past 3 decades, continued to entertain its followers on social media even during the lockdown via EsselWorld LIVE.

EsselWorld LIVE is a platform that hosts artists and celebrities across various genres. This month, the Park will be hosting DJ Lil’B (Bhavini Shah) who is a renowned name in the Bollywood and music industry and has rocked hundreds of dance floors with HipHop, Bollywood, Punjabi, EDM and commercial International hits. With an experience of over 15 years, the pioneer of female DJs has played alongside stalwarts of music industry such as Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, H-Dhami, RDB, Nindy Kaur, HardKaur, Gippy Grewal to International talents like Snoop Dogg, Jay Sean, Juggy D, to name a few. Clubs to college fests, concerts to corporate events, Indian Festivals like Holi-Ganpati-Navratri-Diwali to Christmas and New Year’s Eve, global relevision to big fat Indian weddings, ask her and she’s done it all!

“We are glad to host DJ Lil B for our Bollywood Navratri Night on EsselWorld LIVE. Since this year Navratri is not being celebrated like other festivals, as an entertainment Park, we took the responsibility of bringing the celebration to everyone’s homes. With a virtual live session, our viewers will be able to play Garba and Dandiya Ras with the same zest. We are hoping to see a good turn around for this live session as most of us have been missing the vibrant and spirited festival of Navratri”, said Paresh Mishra, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, EsselWorld Leisure Pvt. Ltd.

So don’t wait up, and register yourself on ewlive.in now! Put on your favourite Chaniya Cholis and Kediyas with matching accessories and turn your house into a garba space and tune into insta- live with DJ Lil B, only on @esselworldofficial.