Indian Chai Company eyes expansion, to invest US$ 1 million by next year

Indian Chai Company, a premium startup tea brand is planning to expand by adding experience stores and cloud kitchens to its portfolio.

Currently, the company has its online and offline presence with various unique tea blends. At present, the tea company has two operational cloud kitchens in Pune and will be adding more in Amritsar, Jaipur, New Delhi and Mysore. The company aims to open 25 stores in 10 cities by December 2020.

Pawas Jain, Founder, Indian Chai Company said, “We are widening our distribution network across multi-brand modern retail and organic stores and will be in more than 20 cities by the end of this year. The company will be investing over US$ 1 million over the next year on expanding pan-India as well as internationally through the franchise model”.

The products of Indian Chai Company are available in tetra packs of 100 grams and 250 grams.