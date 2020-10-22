Amazon.in launches three new emporiums during ‘Great Indian Festival’

Amazon.in announced the launch of multiple sellers associated with West Bengal Khadi and Village Industries Board (Gramin), Khadi and Village Industries Board (Vindhya Valley from Madhya Pradesh), and West Bengal Handicrafts Development Corporation (MANJUSHA).

With a vision to empower and encourage the growth of artisans and weavers bring all forms of Indian crafts online and expand the selection for customers, the launch of these sellers on Amazon.in will have a significant impact on the lives of more than 40,000 artisans and weavers from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. At launch, over 500 unique products will be available with additional selection to be added in the coming days.

The launch will enable sellers associated with three emporiums with an opportunity to showcase unique products like khadi sarees, khadi jackets, jewelry boxes, jute handbags, shirts, dupattas, home decor as well as homemade dry masalas to millions of Amazon.in customers. The launch of the three emporiums will help generate demand for products made by artisans and weavers from over 60- clusters like Maheshwari and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, and over 12+- clusters like Nadia and Burdwan in West Bengal. Sellers will be able to avail additional benefits by selling their products on the Amazon India marketplace including discounted referral fees, support with shipping and delivery of products.

Pranav Bhasin, Director- MSME and Seller Experience at Amazon India said, “Artisans and weavers comprise an important section of our seller community. At Amazon, we have been committed to bringing artisans, weavers and their art forms from across the country online- to help them benefit from increased access to consumers, keeping their cultural heritage alive. With the festive season coming closer, it is an ideal time for bringing these emporiums on Amazon.in. Through the launch of these emporiums on the Amazon.in marketplace, we continue to extend the ecommerce opportunity, to benefit an additional 40,000 Karigars to accelerate their business during the festive season. The sellers can participate in the Great Indian Festival to expand their business, while customers can shop from their exquisite range of products.”

“At a time when offline sales as well as on-ground events are at an all-time low, adoption of e-commerce is the best solution for artisans and karigars to survive and sustain their business. We work with over 20,000 artisan and weaver families of West Bengal, and going online on Amazon.in will help them benefit from e-commerce. As customers are increasingly looking for local, Made in India products, especially during festive season, we believe selling on Amazon will help these artisans enjoy access to millions of customers, create new and viable markets and give their products a wide reach,” said Mrityunjoy Bandhopadhay (CEO) – West Bengal Khadi and Village Industries Board (WBKVIB)

“We are delighted to partner with Amazon India as the online marketplace is an excellent avenue for our artisans and weavers to reach customers who appreciate the craftsmanship and value of our products. Through this partnership, over 15,000 artisans and weavers will be positively impacted as they expand the reach of their products. In addition to this, it will also help ensure easier access to high-quality products to millions of customers across the country,” said Amit Datta, Managing Director, West Bengal Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited.

In its mission to bring all forms of Indian crafts online and expand the selection of products made available to customers, Amazon India launched the Karigar program in 2016. Since launch in 2016, Amazon.in has on-boarded more than 3000 master weavers, co-operatives, artisans and government organizations under various ministries. Thousands of these sellers will offer unique selection to customers during the upcoming Great Indian Festival, starting October 17, 2020, helping them rebuild and accelerate their business. Customers across the country will have the opportunity to shop for unique products from Amazon sellers under various programs including Karigar.