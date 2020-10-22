KVIC launches khadi footwear, eyes Rs 1,000 cr market share

Eyeing the Rs 50,000 crore footwear market in India, Khadi Village Industries Corporation (KVIC) on Wednesday launched a range of footwear made of khadi fabric and said that it targets a Rs 1,000-crore market share in the first year.

The footwear range for both men and women was launched by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari, Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi, and KVIC Chairman Vinai Saxena.

Speaking at the launch, Gadkari said: “Global footwear industry is valued at Rs 1.45 lakh crore. KVIC will generate immense demand for khadi footwear with its range of products.”

“Khadi footwear is a unique product. International quality and use of fine fabric like Patola silk, Banarasi silk, cotton, and denim will attract youngsters who can purchase it online. These footwear are cost-effective,” Gadkari said.

He said that Khadi India needs to also tap the accessories items like women’s purses, wallets and women’s bags made of khadi, which have high global demand, particularly in the European countries.

Sarangi said that khadi footwear were not only environment- and skin-friendly but also reflected the hard work of artisans put in to make fabric for these footwear.

The KVIC Chairman said of the footwear market worth Rs 50,000 crore in India, it planned to bag a market share of at least Rs 1,000 crore in the first year.

He said these footwear will be sold online through KVIC website.

Saxena pointed out that KVIC was hopeful of good demand for its non-leather footwear globally, including 15 designs for ladies and 10 designs for men.

The KVIC said that exquisite khadi products like Patola silk of Gujarat, Banarasi silk, Madhubani-printed silk of Bihar, khadi denim, Tussar silk, Matka-Katia silk, cotton, tweed and khadi polycloth were used to make these footwear unique and trendy.

The khadi footwear price ranges from Rs 1,100 to Rs 3,300 per pair.

Earlier, KVIC had successfully launched its khadi wrist watch in association with Titan which has been a trendsetter.