Tupperware India emerges strongly, launches 10 new stores despite COVID challenges

Tupperware is a globally renowned and much-loved homeware brand headquartered out of Orlando US. The brand celebrated 24 years of existence in India this year and entered its silver jubilee year. With a network of over 70,000 active direct sellers and a robust e-commerce and retail presence, the brand serves over 1,000 cities across the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic posed a huge business challenge for all consumer brands, including Tupperware. But, thanks to the innovation and agility of Tupperware team, various solutions like social-selling, home-delivery, webstore launch and more were adopted to keep the engine chugging. As soon as the external ecosystem became conducive, Tupperware went all out to reinstate its retail operations. Tupperware India launched additional 10 new exclusive brand stores across 10 different cities taking the total count to 64.

The store launches took place in Haldwani (Uttarakhand), Varanasi (U.P), Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh), Sangli (Maharashtra), Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhavnagar (Gujarat), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Kohima (Nagaland), covering the North, South, East and West zone of the country. Some of these stores were launched in high street areas with high footfall and the others are situated in strategically located malls and markets which are frequented by prospective Tupperware buyers. The brand chooses a healthy mix of urban and semi-urban cities with a growing base of relevant consumers who aspire to buy a wide range of Tupperware products.

Now during the unlock phase, the brand is adding 4-5 stores per month to its pool. This approach is also giving impetus to the Direct Sellers by giving them an opportunity to explore the possibilities of opening stores as per the harmonious multi-channel brand approach. The brand has shown true entrepreneurial spirit and focused on women empowerment with an agile way of adopting new ways of doing business.

Talking about this milestone and rationalising the decision, Deepak Chhabra, CEO, Tupperware India said, “Tupperware has a strong and loyal base of consumers across the globe. The love and aspiration for the brand has grown by leaps and bounds in the last one year as we made it more accessible with our consumer-centric approach. The retail model brings the magic and delight of Tupperware products alive and the possibility of the demonstration of our wide product portfolio for a holistic and joyous consumer experience. We did face some challenges intermittently, but launch of digitally enabled shopping experience via AV interaction apps and fulfilment through home delivery partners helped us revive virtual footfall at our stores.”

Adding some details around the expansion plans, he further added, “2020 has been a unique year and the pandemic has changed lives, outlooks, and behaviours for all of us. The entire business community had to reinvent itself and change the way it operates and so did we. Today, approximately 50 percent of our store sales come via home delivery, which was zero pre-COVID. We plan to continue the momentum and add 100 more stores across the country, by next calendar year. Additionally, to add to the festive cheer, we have unveiled an extensive gifting range of new products for our consumers. We have something in it for everyone, gifts for every reason and for every season.”

To keep the spirit of positivity and hope alive, Tupperware also launched a digital video marketing campaign around the global theme of ‘Always with you’. This latest campaign aims to emphasise that the world was moving so fast, that people lost sight of what’s truly important in life and made it normal to take things like life, family, time, skills and even the environment for granted. But Covid-19 pandemic completely changed our outlook and helped us understand the importance of the smallest of blessings in life which we take for granted, especially something as precious as food. Therefore, this campaign is a salute to spirit of Tupperware and highlights the most important and relevant aspects including – ‘A new normal’, ‘The importance of home’, ‘Positive realisations’ and ‘Return to what matters.’