Prozone Mall Aurangabad celebrates 10th anniversary

Prozone Mall – an iconic destination shopping center of Aurangabad celebrated its 10th Anniversary on October 08, 2020. Prozone Mall took an innovative approach to celebrate this landmark achievement.

During the current ongoing unprecedented times when the world is waging a historic war against COVID-19 pandemic, Prozone decided to celebrate the mall’s 10th anniversary with those who have been relentlessly on the forefront of the COVID-19 battle and called then as the ‘Jewels of Aurangabad’. COVID-19 Warriors from all walks of life were felicitated at a glittering event in mall atrium amidst all the precautionary measures.

Prozone Mall was launched 10 years ago as India’s first horizontally designed G+1 mall. Over last 10 years Prozone has served as a shopping destination for the entire Marathwada region by offering a range of international, national and regional brands with a world class shopping experience to its customers. Over the decade, Prozone has provided good job and growth opportunities to local youth. Local brands too have been given a retail platform to showcase and grow their business at its flea market concept of Saral Bazaar.

On the D-Day, dignitaries from the city i.e.., bureaucrats, health workers, doctors, social service philanthropist, editors of eminent publications and leading radio channels – who all have been the heart of the soul of Aurangabad during the pandemic war , were applauded.

Team Prozone expressed its gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors by honoring them with a token of appreciation. The anniversary event concluded with a cake cutting ceremony by these dignitaries. Cakes connoting 10 years of success were organized under guidelines of social distancing and ensuring hygiene during the ceremony.

Retail partners conveyed their wishes by sharing few videos on their journey with Prozone. Customers too marked this milestone anniversary by visiting the mall in huge numbers on D-Day. Adapting to the new normal, the first-ever digital Bingo game was organized for in-mall customers. The classic game was easier to play in time of social distancing. The digital twist to the game infused some fun and excitement amongst the crowd. Participants enjoyed the new online and contactless Bingo game that was both entertaining and safe, which re-emphasized the Prozone promise that customers safety and delight is the top priority.