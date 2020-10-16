ShopClues’ Maha Bharat Sale to go live from Oct 15-21

ShopClues has announced ‘Maha Bharat Sale’ from October 15-21, 2020. One of India’s leading value-for-money online marketplace is all set to take the festive shopping experience one notch higher by offering huge discounts on almost all accessories, fashion, lifestyle, home, kitchen and electronics products.

“The festive season this year is special. After having been through some challenging times these past few months, people are ready to usher in some cheer into their lives by reveling in the festival and wedding season while remaining cautious. Customers can buy everything they need for different occasions at such huge discounts for this one week during the Maha Bharat Sale without having to venture out. Indian festivals and weddings call for local, ‘Made in India’ products and we’ve really upped the game through some key strategic partnerships with our local vendors who’ve brought to the platform an array of diverse and exciting festive products,” said Sanjay Sethi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, ShopClues.

Themed ‘Naya Ye Naya Wo Iss Festive Season Sab Naya Lo’, the Maha Bharat Sale, that will be live until October 21, 2020, will have something new and exciting each day for customers.