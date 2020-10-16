Paytm Mall announces Maha Shopping Festival with a special focus on MSMEs

India’s homegrown e-commerce O2O (Offline to Online) platform Paytm Mall (owned by Paytm E-commerce Private Limited) which is empowering SMEs across the country with e-commerce services, announced its Maha Shopping Festival from October 16 to October 23.

This festive season the company will be showcasing millions of products from MSMEs, Made in India brands, government-run emporiums along with top deals from the best international brands in fashion, lifestyle, electronics and home categories.

This year’s Maha Shopping Festival would be bigger than ever with over 5,500 brands participating in the event. The company said that it would be accepting orders from all pin-codes across India. Over the last several months, Paytm Mall has been adding capacity and has brought in hundreds of MSMEs, Made in India brands who will launch new products across categories during the event.

According to the company, several cottage emporiums, artisans, and women entrepreneurs will showcase unique products such as handmade jewellery, Benarasi and Kanjivaram sarees, hand-stitched kurtas, ethnic wear from different states, as well as home and kitchen decor. Paytm Mall is offering free shipping on over 1.5 lakh products.

Paytm Mall said that during the eight-day long celebrations, shoppers with have the opportunity to find the best deals during a Flash Sale between 11 am to 3 pm on high-demand products with prices exclusive to the platform. In addition to these, customers can also explore Deals of the Day, combos under Rs 999 and Rs 499 store to get the best value for money shopping experience this festive season.

The company is offering discounts of up to 80 percent on mobile & accessories, electronics, fashion, home & kitchen essentials as well as giving an additional up to 20 percent Paytm cashback on all products. There will also be an extra 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 3,000 on ICICI Bank credit, debit cards and EMI transactions. Paytm Mall has partnered with ICICI Bank as part of ICICI’s Festive Bonanza offering cashback across all shopping products.

Abhishek Rajan, COO, Paytm Mall said, “Every year we set out to deliver the best possible shopping experience to our consumers as well as a successful sale season to lakhs of sellers. This year we want to empower thousands of MSMEs, artisans, Indian brands to leverage on our digital commerce platform as a potent distribution channel and give their consumers the best buying experience. We are bringing the best deals possible so that our users are not constrained by budget to celebrate and spread the festive cheer.”

Over the last several months, the company has seen over 2X growth in sales in categories including groceries, consumer durables, work from home essentials, grooming electronics, toys, and kidswear among others.