Amazon announces ‘exclusive’ festive deals for business customers

Amazon Business on Friday announced a host of exclusive deals for business buyers in addition to a special five percent cashback on a purchase of above Rs 1 lakh as part of the Great Indian Festival starting from Saturday.

Amazon Business customers will be able to access a wide range of exciting new launches with GST invoice during the shopping festival, the company said.

They can buy from the specially curated ‘Corporate Gifting’ store to discover and buy festive gifts for clients and employees, plan for purchases for different business uses like working from home, planning for reopening their office space, buying safety and hygiene supplies for workforce protection and more.

They can choose from categories like laptops, printers, networking devices, deep freezers, office electronics from top brands like bOAT, Lenovo, Epson, Philips and more.

Amazon said that its business customers can use the Great Indian Festival to plan for all kind of long and short term business purchases with greater savings on account of bulk discounts, exclusive deals, lower festive price offers, GST invoice for input tax credit and more.

“This year’s Great Indian Festival is an opportunity for our MSME customers to save big on their business purchases and bring down their costs as they gear up for ramping up business in the remainder of the year,” Peter George, Director, Amazon Business, said in a statement.

“We have worked with our sellers to curate some great deals and offers on a wide selection of GST enabled products from top brands across categories.”

On top of all the offers and deals on Amazon.in, business customers can get access to exclusive deals, new launches and special offer prices on business relevant selection for gifting and for own usage, by logging in to their Amazon Business account, the company said.

While, businesses can look forward to exciting deals starting from October 17, Prime members will get early access starting Friday.