Fashion innovation landscape in India

Fashion for Good together with Circular Apparel Innovation Factory provided a comprehensive overview of the “State of Circular Innovation in the Indian Fashion and Textile Industry”, outlining the opportunities and solutions across the Indian supply chains that are enabling the industry to leap towards sustainability. India is a global leader in manufacturing and one of the largest consumer markets for fashion. The ongoing search for circular innovations to address the critical environmental challenges unique to the industry requires context to factor in the nuances and uniqueness of the local landscape. This report, mapping the entire landscape, showcases the opportunities driving the industry in India forward.

“This report is not only an in-depth look into the Indian innovation landscape, but an invaluable tool for anyone looking to make a positive impact in the region. With action and all industry actors coming together to capitalise on these innovations, India is positioned to transform the fashion industry towards circularity,” says Katrin Ley, Managing Director, Fashion for Good.

Fashion for Good together with regional partner Circular Apparel Innovation Factory (CAIF) have combined their knowledge of India’s sustainable fashion sector, identifying both the opportunities and challenges. Several key innovators were consulted to include their insights, knowledge and expertise in this space, to give further context and nuance to this ever-evolving landscape.

“Innovators and their innovations have been the bed-rock of human progress and evolution from the very early civilisations. This truly collaborative effort, which maps and surfaces the amazing work already happening, helps reframe our mindset from ‘what’s not working?’ to one that asks ‘what’s working despite the odds?’. The challenges plaguing the industry have been well documented, discussed and debated. Perhaps it’s time to shift the narrative to solutions. This work does just that,” says Venkat Kotamaraju, Director, Circular Apparel Innovation Factory (CAIF).

FIRST INNOVATION LANDSCAPE IN INDIA

This is the first time an overview has been compiled for the Indian innovation landscape, mapping the innovations that exist in India and the state of innovation across the supply chain, from raw materials through to end-of-use. The report highlights the exciting developments and momentum with which the region is accelerating towards circularity. Areas for additional attention and investment are also identified, providing an indispensable resource for stakeholders and investors wanting to better understand the sector and take the appropriate steps to maximise positive impact.

“We see great momentum for sustainable materials and production technologies over the last five years. We have adopted many such technologies in our manufacturing facilities and are committed to creating a circular production system,” says Abhishek Bansal, Head of Sustainability at Arvind Limited.

“We hope that this research feeds into the growing global movement towards sustainability and circularity. Given India’s importance in the fashion industry, this report mapping innovations and actions the industry can take to enable that circular economy is critical and we hope that it shapes the industry’s transition,” says Lakshmi Poti, Senior Programme Manager, Materials, Laudes Foundation.