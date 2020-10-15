MensXP launches online men’s lifestyle shopping festival featuring over 250 leading brands

To kick off the festive season in style, the country’s largest lifestyle platform, MensXP is all set to launch the first edition of its week-long festival shopping extravaganza, the MensXP Newhood Shopping Festival starting October 14, 2020.

The festival is aimed at empowering the modern man to cut through the clutter of today’s overtly populated e-commerce landscape and find the most desired and unique products across fashion, grooming, gifting and other exciting categories in a seamless and curated experience.

In this week-long festival, MensXP will showcase a comprehensive range of stylish festive curations with its blockbuster evergreen products ranging from premium skincare and grooming products, barware, party starter kits, festive fashion, footwear and other premium yet affordable products for the modern men thoughtfully curated for their evolving needs.

The platform, along with a suite of its own direct to consumer brands like MensXP MUD, MensXP Basics hosts a wide range of brands including Arata, Ayca, Son of a Noble, The UoMo Co, Fancy Pastels, Fighting Fame, Dmodot, SKO, Sevdah, Rare Planet, Microsoft, SockSoho, Jimmy’s Cocktails, Phy, Freecultr, Neeman’s, Marshall, Hoofs, Crust and Brandless among others. So whether you are planning to get yourself a little something or show your loved ones some affection from near or far, the new age shopping destination for the modern men.

Speaking at the launch of the Newhood Shopping Festival, Angad Bhatia, Founder & CEO, MensXP said, “Today Indian men care about what they wear and how they groom themselves more than ever before, and they are not stopping just there. They have also started caring about where the products they use come from – and want to wear and use products from brands that share their values. This festive season, we have launched the Newhood Shopping Festival aimed at introducing a curated selection of premium yet affordable products that celebrate and advocate this new wave of progressive dynamism men are embracing.”

The MensXP Shop hosts over 250+ premium brands with over 20,000 carefully curated products from bespoke homegrown labels spanning Home Decor, Kitchenware, Wellness & WFH essentials and much more to help you master the new normal. Within a year of its launch, MensXP Shop has emerged as the go-to destination for Indian men to discover content and products that help them navigate their social lives.