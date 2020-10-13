Raymond appoints Joe Kuruvilla as CEO of Raymond Lifestyle

Textile firm Raymond on Monday said it has appointed Joe Kuruvilla as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Raymond Lifestyle.

According to a PTI report: Raymond Lifestyle is the flagship division of the company which includes branded textile and apparel business including brands like Park Avenue, Colour Plus, Parx, ethnix and Khadi.

“Raymond has announced the reinforcement of its management team at Raymond Lifestyle with the appointment of Joe Kuruvilla as the Chief Executive Officer,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Prior to joining Raymond, Kuruvilla was the Vice President – digital transformation, media and e-commerce for east Europe at Unilever.

Raymond said its Chief Operating Officer, Ganesh Kumar, will report to Kuruvilla and work with him to execute the transformation agenda for the business as it emerges from the nationwide lockdown due to the global pandemic.

“Joe will drive strategy, vision, and product portfolio enhancement for Raymond Lifestyle. Global market development will also be a key area of focus for him.

“Further, he will be responsible for digital adoption, and alignment to emerging consumer needs while Ganesh Kumar will continue to focus on internal organisation, omni-channel distribution, driving operational efficiencies and enhanced process alignment,” the company added.

Kumar will also lead the fabrics and garmenting businesses.