Nykaa Fashion launches intimate wear brand Nykd

Nykaa Fashion, the multi-brand e-commerce fashion offering from Nykaa, launched its intimate wear brand ‘Nykd’.

Derived from the name Nykaa, inspired by its values of empowerment, inclusivity and authenticity, the Nykd (pronounced nay-ked) philosophy is centered around giving customers the ultimate sense of comfort and freedom with its collection of lingerie and sleepwear. The brand aims to simplify lingerie shopping by helping consumers understand their body types.

Nykd by Nykaa debuts with a range of t-shirt bras designed for the Indian woman, Akin to Skin – a first of its kind buttery soft modal bras, Breathe Shine – elevated nylon bras and the Breathe Cotton collection – a range of cotton bras that are high on technology, comfort and versatility. The 4 collections will also feature panties and sleepwear, taking the total to 87 options across 3 categories offering 800+ SKUs.

Each part of a Nykd bra has been designed keeping functionality and breathability in mind with the unique N-Fresh antimicrobial technology. The Breathe Cotton collection 3/4th coverage bras have wide cottony mesh wings for extra support and breathability.

The brand is launching with 30+ sizes across bands and cups, along with a size and fit guide to enable customers to find their perfect fit. With 80 percent plus women wearing ill-fitted bras, Nykd has developed a unique tech enabled Bra Advisor – that answers a few questions, understands your body type and the advisor will help you find the most suitable bra for your body type.

Commenting on the launch, Adwaita Nayar, CEO, Nykaa Fashion, said, “We are excited to launch NYKD by Nykaa, a lingerie, sleep and athleisure brand from the House of Nykaa. For the past two years, we have pored over customer research and identified the need to create a brand that provides products for every body type, and educates customers on lingerie – a category that has for so long felt neglected. We hope that Nykd will deliver on both – with functional, comfortable products steeped in the latest innovations in fabric and fit, as well as a user experience that will simplify the buying process. Over and above, as a brand, we will use our voice to support real women and celebrate real experiences (the good and bad!), which so often get glossily overlooked in today’s world of social media”.

India’s women’s innerwear industry has been growing significantly over the past few years as a result of increasing number of working women, changing fashion trends, increased awareness about better fits and rising disposable income. Considering vast potential in the Indian market, especially in untapped areas, such as Tier II and Tier III cities, Nykd aims to spread awareness about the need to choose the right lingerie.

The lingerie brand aims to simplify the lingerie experience for the customers while being honest and real in its approach. With this in mind, the brand’s launch film captures body diversity, different personalities, women having fun and just comfortable in their skin and Nykd lingerie.

Nykd by Nykaa will be available on the Nykaa Fashion and Nykaa.com website and app.