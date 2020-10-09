Hazoorilal Legacy launches exclusive and premium jewelry e-boutique

Luxury fine jewelry brand Hazoorilal Legacy has ventured into the digital ecosystem with the launch of its e-commerce platform – shop.hazoorilallegacy.com on October 08, 2020.

A leader in the fine jewelry segment and with a legacy of 68 years, the brand is now offering an omnichannel luxury jewelry buying experience through this digital extension to its core retail business.

The launch drop consists primarily of en vogue diamond jewelry collections priced under Rs 7 lakh and available exclusively online. The brand will extend its offerings to gold and uncut diamond jewelry and is currently shipping to Mumbai and Delhi NCR at no added cost to the customer. Hazoorilal Legacy intends to take this model pan India before the end of the year.

The jewelry pieces in Bella, Blume, and Jardin Collections have been specially designed, curated and priced for an online audience while staying true to the brand’s aesthetics of presenting bespoke jewelry with superior craftsmanship. The range also extends to the male buyers through the Kaiser Collection.

Speaking about the development, Rohan Narang, Managing Director, goes on to add that “The launch of our e-shop is a significant milestone for the brand, further solidifying Hazoorilal Legacy’s offerings via a cross channel business model. We’re particularly proud of the fact that people all over the country will now have access to our premium designs with the brand’s trademark craftsmanship at affordable prices.”

The new e-commerce website – shop.hazoorilallegacy.com is an extension of the existing website- www.hazoorilallegacy.com.

Hazoorilal Legacy currently has Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria as its Brand Ambassador. The brand campaign 2021-2022 is set to release in a few months.