Flipkart Wholesale enters Nagpur digitally with exciting offers for fashion retailers

Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of India’s homegrown Flipkart Group, announced expansion of its operations in Nagpur through a fully-integrated digital format and with attractive savings offers to bring in festive cheer for fashion retailers in the city.

As part of the launch in Nagpur, fashion retailers will enjoy up to 10 percent savings on the first transaction on Flipkart Wholesale and additional benefits on bulk purchases as well.

Under this format, Flipkart Wholesale shall on-board fashion retailers and manufacturers in Nagpur through a digital process by leveraging Virtual Territory Relationship Executives. Interested business partners can opt for this completely contactless experience to register themselves on Flipkart Wholesale.

Sandeep Karwa, Vice President, Flipkart Wholesale, said, “We are excited to enter Nagpur with a completely virtual approach to help small businesses embrace digital transformation and also create new livelihood opportunities and boost the local economy. We hope that our contactless process for on-boarding partners will redefine the Indian retail environment amidst these challenging times and yield savings and boost growth for small businesses which are the backbone of our economy.”

Flipkart Wholesale’s expansion in Nagpur is a step towards enabling digital transformation and making business easier for fashion retailers and MSMEs which are integral to the city’s trading community and local economy.

Fashion retailers, who were not able to travel to fashion hubs for sourcing products in the aftermath of COVID-19, can come on board Flipkart Wholesale which is a one-stop destination for a wide selection of men’s wear, women’s wear, kidswear and footwear from hundreds of sellers across all the fashion mandis of India such as Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Kanpur, Delhi, Surat, Agra, Tirupur, among others.

Since its launch with the fashion category in September this year, Flipkart Wholesale has expanded in 16 cities and has engaged with over 10,000 resellers and has enabled over 1 lakh listings for footwear and clothing for retailers.

By the end of the year, Flipkart Wholesale plans to take the total count to 20 cities. It also plans to add grocery category to the marketplace soon.

Flipkart Wholesale customers will have access to an easy credit facility to manage cash flow, a wide range of Flipkart assured quality products, simple and convenient order returns and speedy product delivery directly to their shops with an easy order tracking facility. They will also be able to leverage micro-market level B2B and B2C insights from the Flipkart ecosystem to better understand customer demands specific to their area so that they can buy and sell the right products.