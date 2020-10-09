Big Fashion Festival: Myntra offers 5,000 brands and 9 lakh styles

Myntra announced the arrival of ‘Big Fashion Festival’, the ultimate fashion shopping event for the upcoming festive season, scheduled to be held between October 16 and 22. The fashion major is set to offer ~9 lakh styles from the widest collection of 5,000+ brands at never-seen-before value offers for its customers. As part of the seven-day Big Fashion Festival, the platform is expected to cater to over 4 million unique customers with a ~2X increase in traffic over the previous festive season.

Myntra’s holistic approach to its marketing campaigns, ahead of the event, with Bollywood, Tollywood and other regional celebrities, along with top T20 teams, is expected to reach 150+ million people across the nation. The biggest-ever edition of the mega fashion event is also set to witness a massive uptick in demand, at 4X over BAU and 2X over the last festive season, with 50 percent of the contribution coming from Tier 2-3 markets. Myntra is geared to handle the increase in traffic with tech capabilities, scaled to operate at 20,000 orders per minute at peak.

Biggest ever Fashion and Lifestyle selection

Myntra has scaled its collection by 2 lakh styles, over the last festive season, and has also launched region-specific ethnic collections from various parts of the country underscoring the role of fashion during festivities. In order to cater to the consumer’s festive preferences, Myntra’s selection ranges from the evergreen regional specialties such as bandhani, benarasis, kaantha, kanjeevaram and chikankari, to more experimental trends such as ruffle sarees, shararas and asymmetrical kurtas. Myntra Fashion Brands (MFB) will have a wide range of collection for men and women from brands, including, House of Pataudi, Anouk, Taavi, HRX, Wrogn during the seven days long festive event.

There will also be a large focus on ‘above the waist’ looks and work from home wear with the nature of social events and celebrations becoming virtual. To cater to this change in fashion consumption patterns, there is a higher emphasis on selection across t-shirts, tops, dresses, kurtas, accessories, jewellry, sports footwear, winter wear, beauty and personal care categories. The apparel category on Myntra is slated to contribute ~70 percent to festive demand on the platform, with other key categories being, kidswear, footwear, home and personal care and accessories.

Investments in safety

Myntra is prioritizing safety above all aspects. From warehouses and fulfilment centers, to the customers’ doorsteps, there are numerous protocols on safety, which are strictly being adhered to by employees, delivery personnel, MENSA partners, brand partners, and even customers. These include, following strict social distancing norms, regular temperature checks, frequent sanitization of facilities and delivery bags, ensuring the use of PPE’s at all times, frequent hand sanitization and more. Customers are encouraged to undertake contactless deliveries and use digital modes of payment.

Speaking about Myntra’s upcoming Big Fashion Festival, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra said, “Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival will offer a specially curated selection of 9 lakh styles for consumers across the country, awaiting to bond over the joy of festivities. The region-specific collection will enable millions of consumers with diverse fashion choices, to celebrate the festive diversity of the country. The consistent momentum in demand observed over the last few months has given impetus to our brand partners, driving deeper collaborations this festive season. An event of this unprecedented magnitude is also set to provide thrust to Myntra’s ecosystem, especially the artisans, MSMEs, and our Kirana store partners.”

Unique offers and early access

There will be a ‘Grand Opening Hours’ offer for 2 hours on October 16 starting midnight, with the best value deals from top brands such as Puma, Vero Moda, GAP, Roadster, Nike, Levis and more. Myntra has also launched a ‘Play & Earn’ feature where users will be able to play games and redeem their stars to get the Gold slot which will give them a window of 4 hours to shop before the event begins.

All customers will be able to avail 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards during the event.

Over 45 celebrities and 80+ influencers are being engaged with, to harness the reach of Myntra Studio and social media platforms, to drive customer engagement. Top international and domestic brands are also set to offer ‘Deal of the Day’, to Myntra Insiders, through the seven-day period, with the top 3 tiers of the brand’s loyal customers getting Myntra vouchers worth up to Rs 1,000.

Role of Omnichannel

Overall, Myntra has integrated more than 1000 stores from close to 100 brands on its platform so far to ensure that the customers get their orders delivered to their doorstep in the shortest possible time. Giving a major boost to the omnichannel strategy ahead of the festive season Myntra has partnered with a dozen new brands across categories, giving customers access to new season collections from their stores across the country.

Logistics and supply chain

Myntra’s fulfillment centers across the country are using automation to enhance the speed of packaging, quality control process and expedited shipping. The company has added three packing centers and seven mother hubs ahead of the festive season for processing faster deliveries during the event. Myntra has also given a major boost to its supply chain network, including MENSA partners and has increased its capacity of last-mile deliveries by adding ~600 dexters and 6,000 new kirana store owners, over the previous festive season to reach 27,000 pincodes.