UNIQLO to launch AIRism mask in India

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO announced that it will launch the AIRism Mask in India on October 12.

Face masks are a simple and effective means of staying healthy in these challenging times. Today, face masks have become an essential item and UNIQLO catered to the customer requests and developed a mask that would optimize protection and comfort in daily use. The AIRism Mask reflects the UNIQLO commitment to making everyone’s life better through LifeWear.

The AIRism Mask employs a triple-layer structure that enhances the performance that is essential for such items. The center of the mask employs a filter that delivers a bacterial filtration efficiency of 99 percent, blocking droplets and protecting the skin from bacteria, virus-contaminated particles, and pollen. Sandwiching the filter is AIRism mesh fabric. In addition, the triple-layer structure has a UPF 40 rating, so it cuts 90 percent of ultraviolet rays.

Functionality was paramount in the development of the AIRism mask. UNIQLO noted that customers increasingly prefer reusable masks as daily wear, to minimize their environmental impact. The AIRism mask is machine washable, with regular household detergent. A testing institution proved that the filter inside the triple layer structure retains its efficacy after 20 washes at 40 degrees.

The AIRism Mask is silky smooth on the skin. The inner AIRism layer is free of the stiffness or thickness typical of non-woven and cotton masks, reducing stress. The triple-layer mesh structure keeps the mask light and thin, optimizing breathability.

UNIQLO decided to launch its mask internationally following a release in Japan in June, which proved wildly popular from the first day it went on sale. This outstanding response reflected the excellent performance and feel of the AIRism fabric and strong consumer confidence in the UNIQLO brand.

The company has created three sizes, drawing on its experience in apparel.