SimpleRetail: AI enabled digital store platform powering the future of retail in India

COVID-19 had a transformational effect on the world. With lockdowns implemented, and social distancing becoming a necessity, humanity almost entirely changed its living style in a matter of a few months. In this ‘new normal’, consumers are moving more buying from traditional in-store to click-and-collect, delivery, and buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS) channels. Retailers need to respond to these demands with innovative solutions while minimizing added expenses and preserving margins.

SimpleRetail is a next-generation, mobile-based, seamless shopping experience built to engage customers across all channels (click-and-collect, home delivery and in-store digital self-service) with innovative features such as smart product recommendations, customer loyalty, clienteling and more.

Powered by AI, SimpleRetail includes features to optimize and support store operations and store associates, making your physical stores efficient and better equipped to meet fluctuating consumer demand. Best of all, SimpleRetail can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with most leading ERP solutions and applications including over 50 pre-built SAP interfaces.

SimpleRetail caters to the needs of retailers with the following solutions:

– Consumer Engagement Solution: Allows consumers to shop from their homes, schedule curbside pickup, home deliveries and buy-online-pickup-in-store. It also enables in-store touchless shopping experience via self-checkout.

– Store Operations Solution: Enables systematic pick-pack and delivery with consumer collaboration. The in-store operations module enables inventory management, efficient work allocation, social distancing activation and endless aisle.

– Back Office Solution: The loyalty management module provides a 360-degree customer view with customer segmentation and targeted offers whereas the analytics module delivers insights to store management via data visualization and KPI dashboards.

SimpleRetail gives your customers an easy-to-use personalized experience while providing your store associates with the tools they need to meet the demands of your customers and your business. Below is a chart highlighting SimpleRetail’s features.

SimpleRetail is offering a fast start to buy-online-pick-up at store with home delivery with a complimentary 2-week live proof of concept. The proof of concept includes:

– Single store pilot, curated product assortment and employee shopping experience

– Customer account creation with loyalty, product discovery, add to wish list, add to cart, schedule pick-up time, customer pick-up alerts, in-store smart picking, order management and product recommendations

About Applexus Technologies

Applexus is a 15-year ERP implementation and SAP co-innovation partner focused exclusively on the retail industry with a long history of e-commerce and in-store solutions live in many stores today.

Webinar Details:

SimpleRetail is organizing a webinar on October 21, 4-5 pm, on the topic “Winning in The New Retail Normal Post COVID-19 – Redefining Customer Buying Channels & In-Store Operations”.

Panellists:

1.Kumar Nitesh, CEO – Reliance Footprint / Trend Footwear, Reliance Retail

2.Nittu Thomas – Chief Operating Officer, Applexus Technologies

3.Madhav Nishtala – Director, Digital Transformation, SAP India

