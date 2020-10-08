Phygital Retail Convention – Live on Your Screen

2020 has delivered a VUCA disruption like no other. While millions of consumer-facing businesses world-wide, it has been a struggle to just stay afloat as consumers deferred their discretionary spends, others managed to navigate the economic crisis caused by the pandemic with lower damage levels.

As millions of people stay home in the pandemic, immersive technologies such as augmented and virtual reality and 3D content can enhance consumer purchasing confidence and increase online sales, according to an Accenture report.

In such a volatile situation, what will the future of business innovation be? Will the Retail Industry emerge resilient and withstand the test of uncertain times?

The answers to all these questions and more underpin the philosophy of the Phygital Retail Convention. This one-of-a-kind conference is all set to hit your screens LIVE on October 14-15, 2020.

In its inaugural virtual congregation, the PRC – Live on Your Screen event aims to bring together multiple stakeholders in Global and Indian Retail and E-Commerce businesses to hack the most critical disruption-ready strategies around technology and innovation.

The PRC – Live on Your Screen event will broadcast a powerful blend of panel discussions, talks and masterclasses, exhibitions to showcase solutions and innovations in technology, products, services, retail spaces, ideas, concepts.

In addition to a reservoir of relevant content and in true tradition of IMAGES Group events, PRC – Live on Your Screen will also provide immense opportunities to connect with fellow delegates through AI prompted match-making, video chat opportunities, text and video chat rooms for networking with peer groups and scheduled video meetings for up-to a whole month!

For more details please log onto www.phygitalretailconvention.com

CLICK HERE to REGISTER NOW