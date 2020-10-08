HCCB unveils a beverage only outlet at the KSR Bengaluru Railway Station

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), one of India’s top FMCG companies, unveiled its beverage exclusive outlet at the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station in Bengaluru.

HCCB thus became the first total beverage company in India to open an exclusive outlet inside a railway station in India in collaboration with IRSDC. The IRSDC is constituted by the Government of India as a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Railways to develop and redevelop existing and new railway stations in India.

Set up as a pilot project, the beverage exclusive outlet is essentially meant to cater to the hydration needs of commuters visiting the Bangalore City Railway Station where the footfall is high. The HCCB kiosk will serve through a wide range of its beverage portfolio that spans across sparkling, juice, and energy drinks.

Speaking at the launch of the outlet, Dinesh Jadhav, Executive Director, Market Operations, HCCB said, “We feel privileged to partner with India Railways in their effort to provide clean, safe and hygienic range of beverages to their passengers. What is more heartening is the fact that we are launching this initiative at a city where our headquarters is located. The outlet at Bengaluru City Station is in sync with our commitment to provide our range of beverages to our consumers at arm’s length.”

The company in collaboration with India Railways plans to set up similar beverage only kiosks in many other railway stations of the country.