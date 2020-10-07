Ferrero expands portfolio with the launch of Ferrero Rocher Moments

Ferrero India Private Limited, part of Ferrero Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturer of chocolate and confectionery products, announced the launch of ‘Ferrero Rocher Moments’ – an affordable premium gifting brand inspired by Ferrero Rocher.

This product innovation is in line with the company’s effort to provide inexpensive yet premium offering to the consumers. It further expands Ferrero Rocher’s existing portfolio by bringing a unique, enjoyable and light-hearted experience for consumers to celebrate everyday moments.

Built on the legacy of Ferrero Rocher, which is the preferred gifting choice during festivals, Ferrero Rocher Moments will bring the extra sparkle to consumers’ everyday occasions with its easy-to-share premium gifting packs. It is crafted especially for Indian consumers to help them make the moments perfect while celebrating with their loved ones and provide an everyday affordable premium gifting option.

Priced at Rs 175 for an all year-round pack of 12 and Rs 349 for a festive pack of 24, Ferrero Rocher Moments is available pan India across traditional and modern trade stores. Additionally, consumers will be able to buy Ferrero Rocher Moments on e-commerce platforms as well.

Speaking on the launch, Stefano Pelle, Managing Director of Ferrero India said, “India is a priority market for the Ferrero Group, and we are strengthening our product portfolio to meet the consumers’ requirement in the affordable premium segment. Ferrero Rocher Moments is the second product launch of the year under our tropical portfolio. This is in line with Ferrero Group’s commitment to promote locally produced brands. Pegged at an attractive price point, it will allow for greater penetration and distribution among our customer base. Consumer experience holds utmost importance for us and with the upcoming festive season we are positive that the new product would become our customers’ gift of choice.”

Expansion of the brand underlines Ferrero’s focus to build on its tropical portfolio for the India market. The new offering is thermoresistant; its exclusively designed hermetic packaging helps to maintain the rich taste even at tropical temperatures. It is a true symbol of Ferrero quality and excellence and offers great taste and enjoyment with every product, every time. Ferrero Rocher Moments’ unique recipe is characterized by the exquisite smooth hazelnut cream, all encased in a crunchy wafer shell surrounded with fine meringue nuggets. Manufactured at Ferrero state-of-art plant at Baramati, near Pune, almost 60% of raw materials for Ferrero Rocher Moments is sourced locally.

The launch will be supported by an integrated media campaign, including TVC, presence on digital and on-ground activations during Diwali. The brand is positioned to ‘Make the Moment Perfect’, which entails cherishing and celebrating every small moment with your family and friends and making them perfect with Ferrero Rocher Moments.