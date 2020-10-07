LAPF Studio conducts a week long buyer seller meet at Tiruppur

Liva has successfully concluded yet another buyer seller meet at its LAPF Studio in Tiruppur in association with Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA).

A 10-day meet showcased more than 150 innovations done by esteemed LAPF partners.

Recently launched Antimicrobial Viscose fibre based fabrics received an overwhelming response. Buyers appreciated the concept of injecting an antimicrobial agent at the fibre manufacturing stage, making the antimicrobial effectiveness an integral part of the fabric. Buyers also showed interest in eco-friendly, sustainable fabrics made using Liva Reviva and Livaeco apart from collections made with Birla Excel, Birla Modal, Birla Viscose, and Spunshades by Birla Cellulose.

Sourcing professionals and designers representing Tom Tailor, Marc O’Polo, Redefined & OVS Sourcing, Eastman exports, Greetings Knitwear, Best Cotton Mills, Esstee exports and others attended this meet making it a grand success. Sampling has been initiated for the requirements placed.

“There has been a rise in the demand for sourcing quality and sustainable products and LAPF Studio will continue to play the role of and enabler and give our partners the platform they require to grow their business” said Rajeev Gopal, Group Executive President and Global Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Pulp and Fibre Business, Aditya Birla Group.

Partners from across 35 textile hubs such as Erode, Tirupur, New Delhi, Ichalkaranji, Nagpur, Mumbai, Surat and Ahmedabad participated in the meet. Happy with the response, requests for another meet have already started coming in.

“At TEA, we always work towards buyer engagement and we find LAPF Buyers Seller meets as one of the best engagement platform. This meets surely generate enquires and help business growth of Tirupur cluster” said T. R. Vijayakumar, General Secretary, Tiruppur Exporters’ Association.

This was the first innovation meet post lockdown at the LAPF Studio, Jaipur, and the Studio took all safety measures such as temperature check, frequent sanitization and social distancing during the meet. Customers had pre-booked their appointments to maintain social distancing which enabled the hosts to pay exclusive attention to each of the visiting customers.